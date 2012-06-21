FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Ishida: to pursue powerful easing for inflation goal
June 21, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Ishida: to pursue powerful easing for inflation goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAGOSHIMA, Japan, June 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday the central bank will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.

Ishida also said that while Japan’s economy is moving in line with the BOJ’s long-term projection made in April, Europe’s debt woes and uncertainties over global growth cloud the outlook.

“The damage to Japan’s economy would be huge if European and U.S. economies destabilise and weigh heavily on growth in emerging nations,” Ishida said in a speech to business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an economy beset by deflation for much of the past two decades.

It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then on the view that Japan’s economy is headed for a moderate recovery.

Ishida, a former veteran banker in the private sector, has voted with the majority since joining the board in June last year.

