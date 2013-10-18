FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ deputy gov Iwata: ready to act if risks threaten 2 pct price goal
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 7:39 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ deputy gov Iwata: ready to act if risks threaten 2 pct price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Friday that the central bank is ready to take additional monetary policy steps if overseas risks threaten the achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

“We are ready to consider new measures if we think it will be impossible to achieve 2 percent inflation,” Iwata said at an university symposium in Tokyo.

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to meet its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years. It has stood pat on monetary policy since then.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.