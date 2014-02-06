FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ can stick to current policy as risks relatively small-Iwata
#Market News
February 6, 2014

BOJ can stick to current policy as risks relatively small-Iwata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIYAZAKI, Japan, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Thursday shook off the need for an immediate expansion of monetary stimulus, saying that he saw risks to Japan’s economy as relatively small.

“I am not too worried about the U.S. economy and therefore in terms of Japan’s monetary policy I think we can stick to our existing policy,” Iwata told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Miyazaki, southern Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

