BOJ can stick to current policy as risks relatively small-Iwata

MIYAZAKI, Japan, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Thursday shook off the need for an immediate expansion of monetary stimulus, saying that he saw risks to Japan’s economy as relatively small.

“I am not too worried about the U.S. economy and therefore in terms of Japan’s monetary policy I think we can stick to our existing policy,” Iwata told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Miyazaki, southern Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.