BOJ nominee Iwata: expectations for BOJ debt buying keeping yields low
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ nominee Iwata: expectations for BOJ debt buying keeping yields low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s inflation expectations have been rising since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to end deflation, but expectations for Bank of Japan to buy government debt are keeping nominal yields low, Kikuo Iwata, the government’s nominee for the next central bank deputy governor, said on Monday.

Abe last week nominated Iwata, who is currently a professor at Tokyo’s Gakushuin University, to be the new deputy governor of Japan’s central bank in a push for more aggressive monetary easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.

