Japan academic Iwata: been sounded out to be deputy BOJ governor
February 25, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan academic Iwata: been sounded out to be deputy BOJ governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japanese academic Kikuo Iwata, an advocate of unorthodox monetary easing steps to beat deflation, said he had been sounded out by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the post of deputy Bank of Japan governor and would accept if nominated.

“The prime minister has asked me to be deputy governor,” private broadcaster TV Tokyo showed Iwata telling reporters.

“I would humbly accept.”

Sources told Reuters that Abe’s government was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda as next BOJ governor, while the Nikkei newspaper reported that Iwata was likely to get one of two deputy posts. The nominations will require approval of both houses of parliament.

