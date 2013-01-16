FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-BOJ Iwata: QE is effective in beating deflation
January 16, 2013

Ex-BOJ Iwata: QE is effective in beating deflation

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Quantitative easing policy is effective in beating deflation if implemented through appropriate means and at a sufficient size, Kazumasa Iwata, a former deputy Bank of Japan governor, said on Wednesday.

“Excessive yen rises are now being corrected. If policymakers seize this moment, Japan may be able to end deflation,” Iwata told a news conference.

Iwata, currently head of the Japan Center for Economic Research, a leading private think tank in Tokyo, is regarded by markets as a strong candidate to succeed BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa when his term expires in April.

