FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ must proceed with QE-deputy gov nominee Iwata
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ must proceed with QE-deputy gov nominee Iwata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must proceed with quantitative easing to ensure that the current positive market trend of yen weakness and stock price gains continue on expectations of higher inflation, Kikuo Iwata, the government’s nominee to become next deputy BOJ governor, said on Tuesday.

“Bold monetary easing will be necessary for some time,” Iwata said in a hearing at the upper house of parliament.

Last month Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Iwata, 70, a professor at Tokyo’s Gakushuin University, to be one of the two new deputy governors of the BOJ in a shift for more aggressive monetary easing to achieve a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.