BOJ deputy gov nominee Iwata: BOJ should focus on JGB buying
March 12, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 5 years

BOJ deputy gov nominee Iwata: BOJ should focus on JGB buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Kikuo Iwata, the Japanese government’s nominee as next deputy central bank governor, said on Tuesday he sees little need to boost buying of risk assets as the central bank can achieve two percent inflation in two years just with long-term government bond purchases.

On whether the BOJ should cut or abandon a 0.1 percent floor now set on money market rates, Iwata said he personally felt the central bank did not need to maintain the floor.

“It’s dangerous to rule out any options now,” he said in confirmation hearings at the parliament’s upper house.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
