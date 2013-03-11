FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ head nominee Kuroda: must work on market expectations
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 12:21 AM / in 5 years

BOJ head nominee Kuroda: must work on market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should focus on influencing market expectations because there is limited room to lower interest rates further, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government’s nominee to be the next central bank governor, told parliament said on Monday.

Kuroda, 68, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, also said the BOJ had not been buying enough assets to meet its 2 percent inflation target and, if appointed as governor, he would do whatever it took to achieve this goal.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has nominated Kuroda, Japan’s former top currency diplomat, for governor as he pushes for radical BOJ policy easing to end nearly two decades of deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.