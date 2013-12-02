FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: No plan to alter 2 pct price goal
December 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: No plan to alter 2 pct price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAGOYA, Japan, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that he did not see a need or had no plan to change the central bank’s current commitment of achieving 2 percent inflation in two years.

“I do not think that achieving 2 percent inflation in two years has become difficult or that such views have grown (within the board),” Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since offering an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

