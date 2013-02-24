Japan govt to nominate ADB Kuroda as next BOJ head -sources

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is expected to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda as the country’s next central bank governor, sources told reporters on Monday.

The government is also likely to nominate an academic and a central banker to fill the two deputy governor posts that also open up on March 19, the sources said.

Kuroda, Japan’s top currency diplomat, has been a strong candidate to succeed incumbent BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves after a five-year term.