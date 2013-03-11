FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ head nominee Kuroda: BOJ should aim to lower long-term rates
March 11, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

BOJ head nominee Kuroda: BOJ should aim to lower long-term rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should aim to lower long-term interest rates and risk premiums to stimulate the economy and push up consumer prices, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government’s nominee to be the next central bank governor, said on Monday.

Kuroda, 68, president of the Asian Development Bank and an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, also said it is important for the central bank to monitor asset prices when guiding monetary policy.

Last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Kuroda, Japan’s former top currency diplomat, to be the new Bank of Japan governor in a shift for radical BOJ easing to end nearly two decades of deflation.

