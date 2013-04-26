FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: No BOJ board members calling for more easing now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that no board members were calling for additional monetary easing at this stage, following the central bank’s massive monetary stimulus earlier in the month.

Kuroda also told a news conference that the board’s Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato dissented from the BOJ’s forecast that Japan will likely see 2 percent inflation in the latter half of the three years to March 2016.

Earlier on Friday the BOJ maintained its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen.

