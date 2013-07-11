FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: Japan economy, prices in line with April forecasts
July 11, 2013 / 7:47 AM / in 4 years

RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: Japan economy, prices in line with April forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the country’s economy and prices were moving roughly in line with the central bank’s projections made in April.

“Overseas economies are somewhat weaker than expected while domestic demand is somewhat stronger than expected,” Kuroda told a news conference.

“Taken together, economic growth is moving in line with prior expectations.”

He also said Japan’s long-term interest rates are very stable, with the country’s bond market volatility falling despite rises in U.S. and European yields.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and offered its most optimistic view of the economy in two-and-half years, saying a recovery had started as a weak yen and its massive monetary stimulus spark activity and lift confidence.

