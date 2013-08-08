FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ's Kuroda warns against easing up on fiscal discipline
August 8, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

RPT-BOJ's Kuroda warns against easing up on fiscal discipline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday stressed that the Japanese government must keep up efforts to restore the country’s fiscal health.

“If fiscal discipline loosens, that may indirectly diminish the impact of the BOJ’s monetary easing,” Kuroda told a news conference.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on revising up its assessment of the economy on Thursday, opting to wait for more clues on whether the increasingly positive mood will encourage companies to ramp up spending.

