RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: ready to act if tax rise threatens 2 pct price goal
September 5, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

RPT-BOJ's Kuroda: ready to act if tax rise threatens 2 pct price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank stands ready to take further monetary easing steps if a planned sales tax hike or other risks derail the economy on its path to achieving the bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

But for now the central bank sees no need to take additional stimulus steps, with Japan’s economy and prices moving in line with its forecasts, Kuroda told a news conference.

“Japan’s economy is likely to continue recovering moderately as a positive cycle of output, income and expenditure kicks in,” he said.

The BOJ declared the world’s third-largest economy is recovering as it voted on Thursday to maintain its monetary stimulus, offering a more upbeat view than last month on growing signs that the benefits of its expansionary policy are broadening.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
