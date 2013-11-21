FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda sees some brightening signs in overseas economies
November 21, 2013

BOJ's Kuroda sees some brightening signs in overseas economies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that he saw the outlook for overseas economies brightening somewhat, mainly on signs of recovery in U.S. and eurozone growth.

He was also generally optimistic on the outlook for emerging economies, including China, where he described domestic demand as being very strong.

“I don’t see a big risk of emerging economies worsening sharply from current levels,” Kuroda told a news conference.

As widely expected, the BOJ on Thursday maintained its monetary setting put in place in April, under which it aims to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years by doubing base money through aggressive asset purchases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
