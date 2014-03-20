FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: High chance BOJ to meet its inflation target
March 20, 2014

BOJ's Kuroda: High chance BOJ to meet its inflation target

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there is a high chance that consumer prices will reach the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target sometime from the end of fiscal 2014 to the beginning of fiscal 2015.

Upward pressure on consumer prices will increase due to improvements in the supply-demand balance, but the positive impact from energy prices will start to fade, Kuroda said in a speech.

The BOJ last week maintained its pledge of increasing base money, its key monetary policy gauge, at an annual pace of 60-70 trillion yen ($590-$690 billion).

The BOJ launched the stimulus April last year, saying it would lift inflation to 2 percent within around two years via aggressive asset purchases as it sought to end 15 years of deflation. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
