BOJ Kuroda says watching stock price moves carefully

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he did not think the central bank’s extraordinary monetary stimulus was fuelling speculative moves in the market, although he added he will monitor stock price moves carefully.

“Stock prices have risen compared with before new policies under ‘Abenomics’ were implemented. Market volatility may have heightened too, but that hasn’t had a big negative impact on the economy,” Kuroda told a parliamentary session.

“I won’t comment directly on stock price moves but hope to pay close attention to stock market moves,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)