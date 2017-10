TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Friday he will continue to attend the Bank of Japan’s policy meetings as much as possible and keep calling for powerful monetary easing.

But he also told reporters that he respects the central bank’s independence in making decisions on monetary policy.

Maehara made the remarks after attending the BOJ’s rate review on Friday, becoming the first economics minister to do so in nearly a decade.