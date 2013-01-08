Japan govt, BOJ mull setting job growth as common goal - media

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan are considering signing a policy accord that will set as a common goal not just achieving 2 percent inflation but also stable job growth, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Under current BOJ law, the central bank is only mandated to achieve price stability. But new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on the central bank to also pursue boosting jobs.

Instead of revising the law, the government and the BOJ are considering issuing a statement setting job growth as among their common goals, the report said without citing sources.

To leave the BOJ with flexibility in guiding monetary policy, the statement may not set a deadline or mention specific measures the central bank should take in trying to achieve 2 percent inflation, the report said.