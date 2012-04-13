FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ March minutes: Miyao proposed increase in JGB buying
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ March minutes: Miyao proposed increase in JGB buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao called for increasing government bond purchases by 5 trillion yen ($61.8 billion) at the central bank’s March 12-13 meeting, arguing that further steps were needed to convince markets of the BOJ’s policy stance on beating deflation.

“While a correction in the yen’s rise and increases in stock prices were observed, it was desirable to help lift potential demand by further spreading throughout the markets an understanding of the BOJ’s policy stance that was clarified at the February meeting,” the minutes said, apparently quoting Miyao giving the reason for his proposal.

Miyao’s proposal was turned down at the meeting, when the BOJ stood pat on policy after a surprise easing in February. In Feburary the central bank also set a 1 percent inflation target.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.