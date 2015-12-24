FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ officials blame emerging market slowdown for weak capex-Nov minutes
December 24, 2015

BOJ officials blame emerging market slowdown for weak capex-Nov minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Many Bank of Japan policymakers complained of slow wage and capital expenditure growth but were optimistic that companies will start to boost spending once emerging economies improved, minutes of the BOJ’s November rate review showed on Thursday.

“Members shared the view that it was important for the rise in underlying trend inflation to be reflected in wages during spring wage hike negotiations between companies and labour unions,” according to the minutes. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

