August 2, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

BOJ Morimoto: watching effect of yen rise, overseas slowdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KANAZAWA, Japan, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday he will carefully watch the effect of recent rises in the yen and slowing overseas growth on Japan’s economy.

“When uncertainties on overseas economies are strong, yen rises may hurt Japan’s economy by weighing on exports and corporate revenues as well as dampening sentiment. That’s why we must carefully scrutinise the impact,” Morimoto told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Kanazawa in the western Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve to beat deflation, which has stifled the economy for much of the past two decades.

It has held off on further easing since then despite slowing global growth, convinced that spending for rebuilding from last year’s earthquake will keep Japan’s economy on track for a moderate recovery.

Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as taking a neutral stance on monetary policy and has always voted with the majority since joining the board in 2010.

