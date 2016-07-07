FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Many central Japan firms resilient to FX swings - BOJ official
July 7, 2016

Many central Japan firms resilient to FX swings - BOJ official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Many companies in the Chubu central Japan region, home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp , are resilient to currency swings and have not been affected much by short-term rises in the yen, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Thursday.

The market turmoil triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union has not hurt corporate capital expenditure, which remains "quite strong," Kimihiro Eto, the BOJ's branch manager overseeing the Chubu region, told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

