FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Many firms don't favour further yen fall -BOJ Nagoya branch head
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Many firms don't favour further yen fall -BOJ Nagoya branch head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Many companies in the “tokai” region of central Japan do not favour further yen decline as it would push up already rising energy costs, a senior Bank of Japan official overseeing the region’s economy said on Monday.

“In general, companies in the region ... see current exchange-rate levels as comfortable. I don’t hear any companies calling for further yen declines,” Toru Umemori, head of the BOJ’s branch in Nagoya, told a news conference.

The area is home to Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s largest auto maker, and a large number of auto suppliers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.