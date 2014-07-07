Many firms don't favour further yen fall -BOJ Nagoya branch head

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Many companies in the “tokai” region of central Japan do not favour further yen decline as it would push up already rising energy costs, a senior Bank of Japan official overseeing the region’s economy said on Monday.

“In general, companies in the region ... see current exchange-rate levels as comfortable. I don’t hear any companies calling for further yen declines,” Toru Umemori, head of the BOJ’s branch in Nagoya, told a news conference.

The area is home to Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s largest auto maker, and a large number of auto suppliers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)