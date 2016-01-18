FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brisk U.S. auto sales helping central Japan firms -BOJ official
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 18, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Brisk U.S. auto sales helping central Japan firms -BOJ official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Companies in central Japan have been spared the hit from China’s economic slowdown thanks to brisk automobile exports to the United States, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday.

“The negative impact of China’s slowdown is diminishing compared with last year,” said Toru Umemori, head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch overseeing the Tokai central Japan region - home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp.

He also told a news conference that recent declines in oil prices are unlikely to have a big impact on companies’ inflation expectations.

In a quarterly report on the regional economies of Japan released on Monday, the BOJ revised up its assessment on central Japan to say it is “expanding moderately.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

