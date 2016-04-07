FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Nagoya head: No damage to auto exports from strong yen
April 7, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BOJ's Nagoya head: No damage to auto exports from strong yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese automobile exports remain strong with no big damage seen from the yen’s recent rises, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

“Automobile exports to the United States and Europe remain very strong, and exports to China are growing,” Toru Umemori, the head of the Bank of Japan’s branch in Nagoya, central Japan, told a news conference.

“It would depend on how currencies perform ahead but the yen’s rises likely won’t have an immediate negative impact” on the Tokai region’s exports, he said.

The city of Nagoya and the surrounding Tokai region is home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

