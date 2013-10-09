FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
See no need for further BOJ easing-Deputy Governor Nakaso
October 9, 2013 / 5:08 AM / 4 years ago

See no need for further BOJ easing-Deputy Governor Nakaso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MATSUE, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday that he saw no immediate need to ease monetary policy as the country’s economy is recovering and making steady progress in achieving the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

But Nakaso added that the BOJ will make necessary policy adjustments if external or domestic risks force the central bank to alter its economic and price forecasts.

“Global economic uncertainty remains high so we would like to continue monitoring developments closely,” he said in a news conference after meeting business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double the base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two years. It has stood pat on policy since then.

