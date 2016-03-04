Shinsei exec Masai may fill BOJ board vacancy in June -lawmaker

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Takako Masai, an executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd, is among candidates to replace Koji Ishida when his term on the Bank of Japan’s nine-member board ends in June, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Friday.

The government on Friday nominated think tank executive Makoto Sakurai to replace former academic Sayuri Shirai when her term ends at the end of this month.

When asked whether Masai could be a possible candidate to fill another vacancy that opens up in June, Takeo Kawamura, chairman of the lower house steering committee, said: “That’s my understanding, though the government didn’t explain it that way.”

A lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kawamura chairs a committee of the lower house that signs off on key government appointments. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)