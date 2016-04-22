Japan economists divided on whether BOJ will ease next week-poll

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Economists in Japan are divided on whether the Bank of Japan will expand stimulus at its policy meeting next week, a Reuters poll found on Friday, as the central bank battles external headwinds and waning inflation expectations with diminishing ammunition.

Nine of the 10 economists polled by Reuters expected the BOJ to maintain the 0.1 percent interest it charges on some of the excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank, a rate newly set under January’s monetary easing decision.

Of the 10, seven expected the central bank to keep intact its target for base money, or deposits and cash in circulation, at 80 trillion yen ($731 billion).

“Unless markets become volatile again next week, I don’t think the BOJ will expand asset purchases,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

But one of the seven noted there was a possibility the BOJ could top up its purchases of risky assets.

“It’s probably difficult to cut rates from here given the criticism the BOJ faced from the public ... But there’s a chance the BOJ could increase ETF or corporate bond purchases,” said Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

Three of the 10 economists polled expected the BOJ to increase its base money target, with UBS Securities projecting an expansion to 100 trillion yen accompanied by a cut in rates to minus 0.3 percent.

“Additional monetary easing is necessary to beat deflation at an early date. The economic slump may be prolonged due to the yen’s rise and stock price falls since the start of this year,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute. Itochu expects the BOJ to top up its balance sheet target to 90 trillion yen.

The BOJ is likely to debate expanding monetary stimulus at its April 27-28 rate review, as sluggish global demand and weak wage growth hurt exports and private consumption, sources have told Reuters.

Surveys showed the inflation expectations of households and corporations, the key transmission channel of the BOJ’s massive stimulus drive, were waning - reflecting gloomy economic prospects.

But the decision will be a close call as some within the central bank’s board doubt whether additional easing would have any positive impact on the economy.