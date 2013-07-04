BOJ raises economic view for 8 of 9 regions in Japan

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday raised its assessment of eight of Japan’s nine regional economies compared with three months ago, a sign the positive effects of the government’s reflationary policies are spreading.

“Many regions said the economy is picking up on robust domestic demand backed by improvements in household and business sentiment, as well as a pick up in overseas demand,” the central bank said in a quarterly report issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers on Thursday.