BOJ raises assessment of all 9 regions in quarterly report
October 21, 2013 / 5:44 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ raises assessment of all 9 regions in quarterly report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday raised its assessment of all of Japan’s nine regional economies compared with three months ago, a sign the positive effects of the government’s reflationary policies are spreading.

“Many regions said employment and salaries are showing signs of improvement amid firm domestic demand and a gradual improvement in factory output,” the central bank said in a quarterly report issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers on Monday.

This marked the first time in two quarters that the BOJ upgraded all nine regions. The central bank also used the word “recovery” to describe conditions in all the nine regions, which was the first time since it began compiling the report in 2005.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
