BOJ raises view for 5 of 9 regions in Japan
January 16, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ raises view for 5 of 9 regions in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday raised its assessment for five of Japan’s nine regional economies compared with three months ago, underscoring the view the nation’s economic recovery is broadening.

“All regions reported that the economy is recovering or recovering moderately, reflecting firm domestic demand, a moderate increase in production and improvements in employment and income conditions,” the central bank said in a quarterly report issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers on Thursday.

It was the first time for all nine regions to use the term “recovering” in their economic assessments since the BOJ began compiling this report in April 2005.

