FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ keeps economic assessment for 8 out of 9 regions in Japan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ keeps economic assessment for 8 out of 9 regions in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its economic assessment for eight of Japan’s nine regional economies in a quarterly report, saying the economy has continued to recover or has been recovering moderately as a trend.

The central bank raised its assessment on just one region. The report, issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers, was the first since Japan raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent this month.

In the previous report in January, the BOJ said all regions reported their economies were recovering or recovering moderately on firm domestic demand, a moderate increase in production, and improvements in employment and income conditions. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau and Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.