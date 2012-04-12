FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ raises economy view for 2 of 9 Japan regions
April 12, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

BOJ raises economy view for 2 of 9 Japan regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday raised its assessment for two of Japan’s nine regional economies and left its view unchanged for the remainder in a quarterly report, suggesting that the economy was slowly emerging from stagnation.

In the previous quarterly report in January, the BOJ cut its assessment on seven out of nine regions.

In the April report, the two regions that raised their assessments, including the central Tokai region that is home to much of Japan’s automaking industry, said economic activity was picking up.

But seven other regions said their economies were moving sideways or that the pace of improvement was moderate.

