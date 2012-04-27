FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BOJ raises CPI forecasts, vows to continue easy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan revised up its economic and price forecasts on Friday but stressed that it will continue to pursue monetary easing, as it will take more time for Japan to achieve the central bank’s target of 1 percent inflation.

Japan’s consumer inflation is expected to exceed 0.5 percent in the fiscal year from April 2013, after which it will not take too long to reach 1 percent, the BOJ said in its twice-yearly outlook report.

“Price developments are improving and heading toward the BOJ’s goal but it will take more time to achieve it,” the report said.

The BOJ releases its long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and October each year, and revises them in January and July. The projections serve as a basis for monetary policy decisions.

