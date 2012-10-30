FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-BOJ cuts economic, price forecasts in twice-yearly report
October 30, 2012

TABLE-BOJ cuts economic, price forecasts in twice-yearly report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its economic and
price forecasts on Tuesday as the global slowdown delayed a
recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
    The central bank releases its long-term economic and price
forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and
October of each year, which serve as a basis for monetary policy
decisions, and revises them in January and July.
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
policy board members for real gross domestic product (GDP) and
the core consumer price index (CPI). It is the first time for
Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato to issue their forecasts since
joining the board in July.
    Previous forecasts issued in July are in parentheses (all
for year-on-year percentage changes):
    
    FY 2012/13          Real GDP              Core CPI
      Median              +1.5                  -0.1
                         (+2.2)                (+0.2)
    FY 2013/14            +1.6                  +0.4
                         (+1.7)                (+0.7)
   *FY 2014/15            +0.6                  +0.8
    *Does not include impact of planned sales tax hike. The BOJ
expects the sales tax hike to push up CPI by 2 percentage
points.
    (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)
by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
