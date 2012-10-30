Bank of Japan cuts economic, price forecasts

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its economic and price forecasts on Tuesday but maintained its view that the Japanese economy will resume a moderate recovery as global growth emerges from a slowdown.

“Japanese consumer inflation is expected to steadily approach one percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2015,” the central bank said in its semiannual outlook report.

The central bank releases its long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and October of each year, which serve as a basis for monetary policy decisions, and revises them in January and July.