FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Japan cuts economic, price forecasts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Japan cuts economic, price forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its economic and price forecasts on Tuesday but maintained its view that the Japanese economy will resume a moderate recovery as global growth emerges from a slowdown.

“Japanese consumer inflation is expected to steadily approach one percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2015,” the central bank said in its semiannual outlook report.

The central bank releases its long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and October of each year, which serve as a basis for monetary policy decisions, and revises them in January and July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.