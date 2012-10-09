FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan output likely to remain weak Q4 - BOJ
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Japan output likely to remain weak Q4 - BOJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output is expected to remain weak in the October-December quarter due to a delay in a pickup in overseas growth, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, suggesting it remains mindful of the risk of a further slowdown in the export-reliant economy.

Private consumption is also expected to suffer a downturn with an end to government subsidies for low-emission cars that had supported domestic demand, the central bank said in its monthly economic report.

“Economic activity is flattening out,” the BOJ said.

The bleak assessment underscores the dominant market view that the central bank may expand monetary stimulus later this month to keep the economy on a recovery track.

At its policy-setting meeting last week, the BOJ kept monetary policy on hold but left the door open for further stimulus by warning of risks to the outlook.

The BOJ releases its assessment of the overall economy on the day of its policy-setting meeting. It issues a more thorough assessment of each component of the economy in the monthly report, usually released the following market day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.