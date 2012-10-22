FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BOJ cuts assessment of 8 of Japan's 9 regions
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-BOJ cuts assessment of 8 of Japan's 9 regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its assessment of eight of Japan’s nine regional economies compared with three months ago, a sign that the diplomatic row with China and slowing global demand are further hurting the export-reliant economy.

“The pickup in economic activity observed three months ago has come to a pause or its pace has moderated due to the deepening overseas slowdown,” the central bank said in a quarterly report issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers on Monday.

It was the biggest number of downgrades since January 2009, when the central bank cut its assessment for all nine regions.

Tohoku in northeast Japan, among areas devastated by last year’s earthquake and tsunami, was the only region for which the central bank maintained its assessment, due to spending for reconstruction.

In the previous report, issued in July, the BOJ raised its assessment for all nine regions as spending for rebuilding from last year’s disaster underpinned growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.