TABLE-BOJ slightly revises up FY 2014/15 GDP forecast
October 31, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-BOJ slightly revises up FY 2014/15 GDP forecast

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday
slightly revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year
and stuck to its view the country is on track to achieve the
bank's 2 percent inflation target, encouraged by signs its
aggressive stimulus is working its way through broader sectors
of the economy.
    The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook
of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It
reviews the forecasts in January and July.
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
policy board members. Previous forecasts issued in July are in
parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes):
    
    FY 2014/15             Core CPI          Real GDP
      Median                 +1.3              +1.5
                            (+1.3)            (+1.3)
    FY 2015/16               +1.9              +1.5
                            (+1.9)            (+1.5)
    
    *The GDP forecasts include the impact of the planned sales
tax hike in April next year and the government's stimulus
package. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax hike.
    -----------------------------------------------(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

