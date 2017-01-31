RPT-TABLE-BOJ raises GDP forecasts in quarterly report

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its economic growth forecasts and roughly maintained its upbeat price projections in a quarterly report issued on Tuesday. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine board members. Previous forecasts issued in November are in parentheses (all year-on-year percentage changes): REAL GDP CORE CPI FY 2016/17 +1.4 -0.2 (+1.0) (-0.1) FY 2017/18 +1.5 +1.5 (+1.3) (+1.5) FY 2018/19 +1.1 +1.7 (+0.9) (+1.7) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)