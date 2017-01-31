FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
RPT-TABLE-BOJ raises GDP forecasts in quarterly report
January 31, 2017 / 3:14 AM / 7 months ago

RPT-TABLE-BOJ raises GDP forecasts in quarterly report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its
economic growth forecasts and roughly maintained its upbeat
price projections in a quarterly report issued on Tuesday.
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members. Previous forecasts issued in November are in
parentheses (all year-on-year percentage changes):
    
                          REAL GDP     CORE CPI
    FY 2016/17            +1.4         -0.2
                         (+1.0)       (-0.1)
    FY 2017/18            +1.5         +1.5 
                         (+1.3)       (+1.5)
    FY 2018/19            +1.1         +1.7
                         (+0.9)       (+1.7)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

