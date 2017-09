TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has restarted its policy board meeting following Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s return from parliament, a source told Reuters.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Kuroda appeared before the upper house budget committee to answer questions about the economy and monetary policy. The BOJ suspended the meeting while Kuroda was in parliament. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)