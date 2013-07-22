FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Sato: sales tax hike key to Japan's fiscal reform
July 22, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Sato: sales tax hike key to Japan's fiscal reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, July 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Monday that raising the sales tax is an important step toward restoring the country’s fiscal health.

“The BOJ is buying 70 percent of newly issued Japanese government bonds under its bold policy, which could be interpreted as monetising government debt. To avoid such misinterpretation it is very important for the government to strive towards fiscal reform,” Sato told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Fukushima, northeastern Japan.

A former economist who joined the BOJ last year, Sato has voted for the central bank’s aggressive monetary stimulus in April but has voiced doubts on the feasibility of its pledge to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

