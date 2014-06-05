BOJ's Sato: See no need to adjust monetary policy now

OITA, Japan, June 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Thursday that the central bank’s ultra-loose stimulus appeared to be having its intended effects and he saw no need to adjust monetary policy now.

“I don’t think risks (to the economy) have materialised. Therefore I don’t see the need now to adjust policy,” Sato told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Oita, southern Japan.

The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since deploying an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)