BOJ Gov: monetary easing alone can't change household sentiment
July 23, 2012 / 2:43 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Gov: monetary easing alone can't change household sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Monetary easing alone cannot change sentiment in the Japanese household sector, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday, according to a government official.

Shirakawa was also quoted as saying it is important to watch indicators of households’ inflation expectations.

Shirakawa made the comments at a meeting with cabinet ministers on the government’s monthly economic report, the official said.

The government stuck to its assessment of the overall economy, private consumption and exports in its monthly economic report for July, but strengthened its warning about weaker U.S and Chinese economic data as Japan’s exports start to slow.

