FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Shirai: watching market moves carefully
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Shirai: watching market moves carefully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASAHIKAWA, Japan, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday that the central bank will carefully watch currency and stock market moves, adding that she expects Japanese equities to move in a way that reflects improvements in corporate earnings over time.

On the recent volatility in bond markets Shirai said they reflect various views in the market over how the BOJ’s monetary policy will affect yields.

“I expect long-term interest rates to gradually rise in two to three years,” Shirai told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Asahikawa, northern Japan.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and held off on new measures to calm bond markets, judging that its massive monetary stimulus in April was sufficient to revive the stagnant economy. The decision led to a sharp sell-off in Japanese shares as prospects of less stimulus from central banks depressed sentiment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.