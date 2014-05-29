FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ shouldn't be wedded to 2-year time frame for price goal-Shirai
May 29, 2014

BOJ shouldn't be wedded to 2-year time frame for price goal-Shirai

NAHA, Japan, May 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday the central bank should not be adamant about a two-year time frame for achieving its price target if that creates too much distortion in the economy.

“What’s most important is to ensure that 2 percent inflation is maintained in a stable manner,” Shirai told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Naha, on the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

