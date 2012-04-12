BOJ gov spells out efforts to beat deflation

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said Japan needs both a monetary response and efforts to boost its growth potential in order to beat deflation, a government official said on Thursday.

The BOJ is doing all it can to shore up growth potential, Shirakawa was quoted as telling a meeting of ministers, as the central bank remains under political pressure to do more to beat deflation and achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.

The government stuck to its assessment that the economy is slowly recovering in a report on Thursday, voicing a similar view to that of the central bank, while warning about risks from Europe’s sovereign debt problems and high oil prices.